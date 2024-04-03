Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Grows By 8.0%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,137. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

