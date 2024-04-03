Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expands By 6.4%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 736,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

BMRC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,554. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

