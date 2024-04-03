Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Decreases By 5.4%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

