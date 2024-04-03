Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Decreases By 5.4%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
