Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Increases By 9.5%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Assertio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Stock Down 3.2 %
ASRT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 312,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,930. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assertio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.