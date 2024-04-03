Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Increases By 9.5%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Assertio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Stock Down 3.2 %

ASRT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 312,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,930. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 218.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.