Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Drops By 6.1%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 49.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anterix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1,639.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Anterix Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $607.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.68. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Anterix had a net margin of 447.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.