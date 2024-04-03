Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

