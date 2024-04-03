Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

