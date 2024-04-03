Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Shell by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. 2,046,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,582. The firm has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

