SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.10

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 63.10 and last traded at 62.62, with a volume of 203305 shares. The stock had previously closed at 62.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 61.80.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is 54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,844,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after buying an additional 1,163,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,595,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.