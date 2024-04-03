Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRE
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
Institutional Trading of Sempra
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.80 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
