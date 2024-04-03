SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SCYX opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 212.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

