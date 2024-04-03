Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.5 %

SAIC stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

