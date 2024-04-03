Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,251 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,951. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

