Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 427,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,785. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

