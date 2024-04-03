Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 1,128,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.