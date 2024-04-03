Sarah Dye Sells 70,000 Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Stock

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19), for a total value of £66,500 ($83,479.79).

RTC Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of RTC Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.26). 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,379. RTC Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.39 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

