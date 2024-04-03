Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Sapiens International has increased its dividend by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years. Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sapiens International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,504 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,591,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

