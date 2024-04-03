Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $132.94 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45856521 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

