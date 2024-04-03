Rune (RUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $146,227.64

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Rune has a total market cap of $146,227.64 and approximately $252,437.54 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for about $7.45 or 0.00011316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 7.61989364 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $248,538.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

