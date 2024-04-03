Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Insider Claudio Ramolo Sells 300,000 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,203 shares in the company, valued at $44,537.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rumble by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.