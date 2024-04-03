RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. 6,758,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,265. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

