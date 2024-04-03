RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $497.37 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.