Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

RPRX stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,711 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,130,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

