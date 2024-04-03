Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 162,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 102,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.30.
About Route1
Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.
