Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 13,655,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,079,629 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $10.92.

ROIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

