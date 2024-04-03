Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,208 shares of company stock worth $9,220,239. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.