RIT Capital Partners Plc (LON:RCP) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.50 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners Plc (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of RCP stock opened at GBX 1,722 ($21.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,183.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. RIT Capital Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.48). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,803.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.17.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

