RIT Capital Partners Plc (LON:RCP) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.50 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners Plc (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance
Shares of RCP stock opened at GBX 1,722 ($21.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,183.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. RIT Capital Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.48). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,803.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.17.
About RIT Capital Partners
