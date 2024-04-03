Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $3,156.73 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007698 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,838.09 or 0.99961431 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00133858 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

