Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 692 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.35. 2,891,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

