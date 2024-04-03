Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 551 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $181.54. 36,176,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,984,656. The company has a market capitalization of $293.39 billion, a PE ratio of 347.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.