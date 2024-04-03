Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 450 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $182.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

