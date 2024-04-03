Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,622,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

