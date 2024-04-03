Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAGFree Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,892,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,250,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after buying an additional 553,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,022,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBAG stock remained flat at $45.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 171,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,972. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

