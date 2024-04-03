Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanderbilt University increased its position in shares of Intuit by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $627.88. 614,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,737. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.