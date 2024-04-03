Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $756,000 Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,058 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.