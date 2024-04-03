Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NEE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,127. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

