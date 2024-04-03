Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock traded up $9.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.81. 11,755,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,117. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.