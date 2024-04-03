Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.59. 1,262,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,792.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.