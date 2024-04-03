RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.18 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.