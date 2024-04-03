Reviewing TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TORM has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $1.52 billion 1.89 $648.27 million $7.46 4.73 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.31 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.27

This table compares TORM and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TORM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TORM and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 42.64% 36.99% 20.95% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82%

Summary

TORM beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

