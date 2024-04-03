REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

REV Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $22.39 on Friday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1,020.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 348,507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

