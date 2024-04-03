Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,285. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

