Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,975. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

