Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $34,973,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.76. The company had a trading volume of 685,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,413. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

