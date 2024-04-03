Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

ADBE traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.60 and its 200-day moving average is $570.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.