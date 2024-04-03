Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $520.52. 420,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,937. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.