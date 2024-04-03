Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.98. 2,955,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average is $230.34. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.