Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,407,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

