Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 17,406,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,872,005. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

