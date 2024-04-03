Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $21,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ELV traded down $16.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $499.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

